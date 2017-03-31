    ×

    Life

    Corinne Bailey Rae brings all that jazz to Singapore festival

    Corrine Bailey Rae performs during the 2016 Gershwin Prize For Popular Song Concert honoring Smokey Robinson at DAR Constitution Hall on November 16, 2016 in Washington, DC.
    Leigh Vogel | Getty Images
    Corrine Bailey Rae performs during the 2016 Gershwin Prize For Popular Song Concert honoring Smokey Robinson at DAR Constitution Hall on November 16, 2016 in Washington, DC.

    There's a jazz movement afoot on this side of the world and British singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae is happy to be a part of it.

    "There's lots of new people coming through in jazz, like Thundercat and Kamasi Washington, so I think that it's exciting to be in Asia and to find that jazz is seen as this new movement of music and I'm really happy to be part of it," the two-time Grammy winner told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

    Corinne Bailey Rae on the jazz movement in Asia
    Corinne Bailey Rae on the jazz movement in Asia   

    Bailey Rae is headlining the first evening of the Singapore International Jazz Festival, or Sing Jazz, today. It's not the musician's first time in Singapore either. Her first gig in the city-state was in 2010, following the release of her second album "The Sea."

    "I play in Asia all the time … I go to South Korea a lot, I'm going to Japan after this. I've been to Singapore before. I love it here, I very much enjoy spending time in Asia," Bailey Rae said.

    "The jazz scene in Asia is really exciting. For me, the main thing is that it attracts so many young people," she said, pointing out how most of the concert-goers at a jazz festival she attended in Shanghai were in their twenties.

    The singer-songwriter, who is also scheduled to meet with aspiring musicians to talk about pursuing music as a career, said that she felt jazz was an important channel for young people to express and find themselves in the world.

    "It's going to be really exciting to see lots of new talent," Bailey Rae said.

    Singapore International Jazz Festival kicks off
    Singapore International Jazz Festival kicks off   

    Robbie Hoyes-Cock, director of the Late Show at this year's festival, added that he believed local jazz talent was up to par with more experienced international acts.

    "I think it's very equal. There's a lot of up-and-coming performers who are getting more regional and international gigs," Hoyes-Cock said, highlighting the schools and government grants for the arts in Singapore.

    The annual Singapore International Jazz Festival is held this year at the Marina Bay Sands. Other top-billed acts at the festival include jazz bassist-singer Esperenza Spalding, 10-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan and hit producer David Foster.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...