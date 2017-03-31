Cramer Remix: There are two sides to this economy

So with the bears warning of trade wars, market derailment at the hands of the Federal Reserve and the risks of President Donald Trump's agenda not being fulfilled, Cramer said to get used to those arguments.

"They'll probably be with us all year," he said. "Just remember what this market was able to accomplish despite these very powerful arguments, and perhaps keep that in mind if we get any dips going forward as the profit-taking like we saw [Friday] sets in during the beginning of the second quarter."

With that in mind, here are the stocks and events on Cramer's radar next week:

On Monday, New York Fed President Bill Dudley and Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker will speak. Cramer's watching for commentary on possible interest rate hikes ahead of earnings season, during which the banks report first.

Tuesday marks an analyst meeting at spice maker McCormick. If the company's story is intact and the stock rallies, investors may be getting bearish on the economy.

If the story is good but the stock does nothing or falls, that will strangely be good news for the market, especially for the industrials and the banks because it means the market is still expecting economic expansion.

Wall Street will welcome a flurry of earnings reports on Wednesday including Walgreens, Monsanto, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Walgreens' stock has been under pressure due to its push to buy rival Rite Aid being stalled by U.S. antitrust officials, so Cramer is looking for any hint at resolution.

Monsanto has also been embroiled in takeover tension with German drugmaker Bayer, so Cramer is looking to its earnings report for clues on the deal and what needs to happen to streamline it.

Cramer is bracing himself for another disappointment with Bed Bath & Beyond, though he admitted that anything positive could boost the stock.

On Thursday, CarMax, the largest used car retailer in the country, will report earnings. The stock has been struggling, down 8 percent in 2017.



"I want them to give us a read on both the new and used auto market, as well as giving us some commentary on the endless hand-wringing about car loan losses," Cramer said.

Constellation Brands will also report earnings on Thursday. Cramer worries that the wine, beer, and spirits company, which imports beer from Mexico, could get hurt by a possible border-adjusted tax on imports.

But Cramer is wary of House Speaker Paul Ryan, who was unable to push through the GOP's Obamacare replacement plan.

"That makes me more inclined to buy Constellation, which I bet will continue hitting it out of the park," Cramer said. "But if you don't already own it, please wait, as it's had a bit of a relief rally ever since it became clear the House of Representatives has no real leadership."