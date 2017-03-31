Cramer Remix: There are two sides to this economy

As crowds flock to Orlando for WrestleMania 33, professional wrestling's biggest event of the year, Jim Cramer took a dive into WWE's stock to pin down how the name has soared in recent years.
"When you take a sober look at the fundamentals, it become clear that WWE is actually on the right side of many powerful secular themes, like the ascendance of live programming, the rise of online media, and the embrace of video games as part of the stay-at-home economy," the "Mad Money" host said.
After a volatile 2014, WWE turned itself around by releasing WWE Network, a subscription-based streaming service that boosted its stock to more than twice its 2014 bottom and modernized the once-old-school media business.
Cramer added that WWE could be a "classic Trump stock" since Trump chose its former CEO, Linda McMahon, to run the Small Business Administration, and because tax reform could give the wrestling giant's bottom line a helpful bump.
Finally, Cramer examined Friday's IPO of Alteryx, a computer software company that serves over 2,300 customers, including players like Nike, Southwest Airlines, and Accenture.
"If Accenture's using your software, that's a very good sign," Cramer said, adding that Alteryx is intimately involved with business intelligence and analytics, which will grow to a $27 billion business by 2020.
But Alteryx has its issues, too. The company is not yet profitable, it has outstanding shares, and its investors have limited voting powers.
Cramer's bottom line? "'The upside is real, but the risks are real, too. That's why I'm willing to give Alteryx my blessing, but only for speculation, and I encourage you to tread very carefully here, although I have to believe this one will garner recommendations from a host of analysts and report a pretty good quarter right out of the chute."
In Cramer's lightning round, he flew through his take on some caller favorite stocks:
Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.: "No, no. The downward trend is the opportunity, my friend. It says 'buy, buy, buy!'"
CenturyLink Inc.: "I've got to tell you, I regard that yield as a red flag, sir. I'm concerned that– I know there's a bunch of analysts that say 'don't worry about it.' I worry about it. If I want to be in [telecommunications], I'm still going to send you to Verizon."
