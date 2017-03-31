    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: 'The downward trend is the opportunity' with this Buffett stock

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.: "No, no. The downward trend is the opportunity, my friend. It says 'buy, buy, buy!'"

    AutoNation, Inc.: "I worry about AutoNation and I worry about CarMax. And I've got to tell you, we're going to hear from CarMax next week, they trade together. […] AutoNation is a maybe."

    CenturyLink Inc.: "I've got to tell you, I regard that yield as a red flag, sir. I'm concerned that– I know there's a bunch of analysts that say 'don't worry about it.' I worry about it. If I want to be in [telecommunications], I'm still going to send you to Verizon."

    Questions for Cramer?

    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    VZ
    ---
    KMX
    ---
    CTL
    ---
    AN
    ---
    BRK.A
    ---