    ×

    Politics

    US infrastructure is so old it could be on Medicare, says DNC Chairman Tom Perez

    DNC Chair Perez: Infrastructure done right can be win-win
    DNC Chair Perez: Infrastructure done right can be win-win   

    It is hard to be optimistic under President Donald Trump's $1 trillion infrastructure plan, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez told CNBC on Friday.

    Perez said the United States' infrastructure systems have bridges and roads so old, if they were people, they would qualify for Medicare.

    "The challenge that I see with that is when I look at what is being proposed, it's all about tax breaks," Perez said on "Squawk Box." "It's not an infrastructure bill."

    The DNC chair said Friday infrastructure done right can be a "win-win."

    Tom Perez
    Cameron Costa | CNBC
    Tom Perez

    The Trump administration said it would unveil a $1 trillion infrastructure plan later this year, which could offer incentives for public-private partnerships rather than simply fund improvements.

    Democrats elected Perez, former President Barack Obama's Labor secretary, in February after a competitive race for chairman.

    Perez has promised to rebuild state and local Democratic organizations that depend on the national party for support.

    —The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...