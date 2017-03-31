US infrastructure is so old it could be on Medicare, says DNC Chairman Tom Perez

DNC Chair Perez: Infrastructure done right can be win-win 1 Hour Ago | 05:11

It is hard to be optimistic under President Donald Trump's $1 trillion infrastructure plan, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez told CNBC on Friday.



Perez said the United States' infrastructure systems have bridges and roads so old, if they were people, they would qualify for Medicare.

"The challenge that I see with that is when I look at what is being proposed, it's all about tax breaks," Perez said on "Squawk Box." "It's not an infrastructure bill."

The DNC chair said Friday infrastructure done right can be a "win-win."