Dow looks to become last of Big 3 to turn positive for March

President Donald Trump is expected to sign two executive orders today; one commissions a report on practices that contribute to the trade deficit and another seeks better collection tariffs. (CNBC)



Trump set the tone for a tense first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week by tweeting the U.S. could no longer tolerate massive trade deficits and job losses. (Reuters)



Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC the administration wants to formally start the process of renegotiating NAFTA before Congress goes on its April recess. (CNBC)

Former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn has told the Senate Intelligence Committee he's willing to testify about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia in return for immunity from prosecution. (NBC News)

Trump is facing new questions about political interference in the Russian election meddling investigations following reports that White House officials secretly funneled material to the House intelligence chairman. (AP)



Sens. Joe Manchin and Heidi Heitkamp said they would vote in favor of putting Judge Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court, becoming the first Democrats to support Trump's nominee. (WSJ)



Apple (AAPL) won a victory today in its fight to prevent banks from getting their own mobile payment services on Apple devices. An Australian regulator barred lenders from bargaining collectively for access. (Reuters)



Apple has hired a veteran product manager from YouTube and Spotify to help shape the company's video strategy. (The Information)

Verizon (VZ) is planning to launch its own online TV service, and it's been buying streaming rights from a variety of TV networks in advance. Rivals AT&T (T) and Dish (DISH) already have similar services. (Reuters)



Broadcom (AVGO) and PE giant Silver Lake Partners have reportedly offered $17.9 billion for Toshiba's chip unit. There are approximately 10 bidders, including Western Digital (WDC) and Micron (MU). (Reuters)



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) declared a success in its $30 billion tender offer for Swiss biotech Actelion. J&J now controls 77.2 percent of the voting rights. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter. (Reuters)



France's Danone (DANOY) will sell its Stonyfield organic yogurt business, as a DOJ condition to complete its planned $10.4 billion buyout of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave (WWAV). (Reuters)



Wal-Mart (WMT) wants to have the lowest price on 80 percent of its sales, according to a company presentation. The new price push coincides with Amazon's (AMZN) increased aggressiveness. (Recode)



A massive fire caused a bridge to collapse last night on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, one of the busiest stretches of roadway in America, creating what the mayor called a long-term "transportation crisis." (NBC News)

