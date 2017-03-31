Early movers: DD, BBRY, JNJ, CS, AAPL, DANOY, WFC, AZN, VZ & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

DuPont — The chemical maker will divest part of its crop protection business to FMC Corp., while acquiring FMC's health and nutrition business. DuPont will get $1.6 billion to compensate for the difference in the value of the assets. The deal is part of DuPont's commitment to European regulators to win approval for its planned merger with Dow Chemical.

BlackBerry — The software and services company reported adjusted quarterly profit of four cents per share, beating the consensus forecast for a breakeven quarter. Revenue also exceeded Street estimates, and the company said it expects to generate positive free cash flow for fiscal 2018.

Johnson & Johnson — The company declared its $30 billion tender offer for Swiss biotech company Actelion a success. J&J said it now controls 77.2 percent of the voting rights, and expects the transaction to close during the second quarter.

Credit Suisse — Credit Suisse was contacted by authorities in London, Paris, and Amsterdam as part of a Dutch investigation into a tax evasion case. The Dutch are investigating several dozen people suspected of tax fraud and money laundering, saying they deposited money in an unnamed Swiss bank. Credit Suisse said it is cooperating with the investigation.

Apple — Apple won an Australian victory in its effort to prevent banks from introducing their own mobile payment services on Apple iPhones and iPads. An Australian competition regulator ruled that lenders could not collectively bargain for access, in a decision the regulator said could have global implications.

Danone — The food producer will sell its Stonyfield organic yogurt business, in order to complete its planned $10.4 billion buyout of US organic food producer WhiteWave. Danone said the sale was part of an agreement with the US Justice Department.

Broadcom — The chipmaker and private-equity firm Silver Lake Partners have reportedly bid nearly $18 billion for Toshiba's chip unit. Reuters has reported that there are approximately 10 bidders for the unit, including Western Digital and Micron Technology.

Wells Fargo — The bank will have to face a multibillion-dollar lawsuit from investors, stemming from the sale of mortgage-backed securities during the financial crisis era.

Verizon — Verizon is planning to launch its own online TV service, according to Reuters, and has been buying streaming rights from a variety of TV networks in advance.

Chipotle Mexican Grill — Chipotle shareholders have pulled a planned proposition that would have split the restaurant chain's chairman and CEO roles. That comes after an agreement with those shareholders to strengthen the company's lead director position.

AstraZeneca — The drugmaker received Food and Drug Administration approval for the use of its Tagrisso lung cancer drug to treat patients with a specific type of non-small cell lung cancer.

Corning — Corning was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Citi, which sees current valuation levels appropriate given limited upside to earnings. Citi did make favorable comments about near term prospects for the glass maker, due to the demand for LCD glass, optical, and Gorilla Glass with Apple's iPhone 8 due to come out later this year.

Wendy's — Wendy's shares have come under some pressure following news that McDonald's will use fresh instead of frozen beef for its Quarter Pounders.