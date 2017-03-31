"Everybody says sense of humor is the number two or three thing they want in a partner and yet no-one knows what that means — no-one's ever matched on it," Langston told CNBC. Lately, the company is conducting research to find out how that plays into comparability.

"That is something that would be, in my view, groundbreaking and very cool," he said. "If we could determine who is a good attraction candidate for you based on sense of humor."



Research participants watch 30 half minute videos and look at images, rating them on how funny they think they are, and are assigned a type of humor.

"Since we know everyone's humor type, we are able to see if people who have similar senses of humor are more likely to be attracted to each other and if so, how much similarity is necessary,'" said Langston.

eHarmony ranks types of humor according to the following guidelines:



Physical: Physical acts, including scaring others, pranks, or falling

Self-Deprecating: A style where an individual makes fun of themselves and their short-comings for the enjoyment of others.

Surreal Humor: predicated on deliberate violations of causal reasoning, producing events and behaviors that are obviously illogical.

Improvisational Humor: where there is no planned course of action.

Wit-Word Play: Includes puns, emphasis on unexpected meanings and usage of certain words.

Topical Humor: pertaining to current events, often satirical

Observational Finding: the humor in everyday situations.

Bodily: Includes toilet humor, involving bodily functions, as well as humor that is sexual in nature.

Dark: Making light of people and subjects that are generally considered serious or taboo.