European markets seen lower as investors eye currency moves, data

Markets in Europe are set to open in negative territory on Friday as global investors eye a rising dollar overnight and new data that seems to suggest slowing growth in Europe.

The FTSE 100 is seen 29 points lower at 7,340; the German DAX is set to start down 14 points at 12,241; and the CAC 40 is also expected to open 12 points lower at 5,075.

On the data front, Friday will see Germany and Spain release retail sales released before 8 a.m London time. France's preliminary inflation data and Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP) are also both expected to be released at around the same time.

Brussels is set to host a NATO foreign affairs meeting on Friday in which U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to attend for the first time. The new U.S. administration has frequently called on NATO members to increase defense spending and play a greater role in the fight against terrorism.

Overnight, South Africa's President Jacob Zuma moved to dismiss Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan following days of speculation which culminated in a cabinet reshuffle. South Africa's rand is under pressure after the political dustup.

GSK sees a turnover of its chief executive officer on Friday as Andrew Witty steps down to be replaced by Emma Walmsley, formerly the chief executive of the drugmaker's consumer health-care division.



