Futures point to lower open but Wall Street on course for strong quarter

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday morning as traders eyed a batch of data.

Personal income, consumer spending, and core PCE prices are all due at 8:30 a.m. ET, while Chicago PMI is set to come out at 9:45 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is slated to be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.



While March has been a mixed month for stocks as the Republican-led bill to replace Obamacare failed to materialize, the first quarter has seen strong gains for the Nasdaq composite, which is up more than 9 percent. The S&P is up more than 5 percent and the Dow almost 5 percent higher.

In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.33 percent lower on Friday morning.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $52.64 a barrel on Friday morning, down 0.60 percent, while U.S. crude was around $50.14 a barrel, down 0.42 percent.