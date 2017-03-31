Google billionaire Eric Schmidt says this is the skill employers will look for in the future

If you want to pick up the skill more employers will be looking for in the future, heed the advice of executives from a global leader in technology.

In an interview with CNBC, both Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google's parent company Alphabet and Jonathan Rosenberg, adviser to CEO Larry Page, say that data analytics will become increasingly important in workplaces.

"I think a basic understanding of data analytics is incredibly important for this next generation of young people," Schmidt tells CNBC. "That's the world you're going into."

"By data analytics," the executive chairman says, "I mean a basic knowledge of how statistics works, a basic knowledge of how people make conclusions over big data."

Focusing more on data analytics will help businesses too, the executives say. Hiring professionals with the right skills and a penchant for bold, creative thinking was a strategy that drove Google's innovation, Schmidt and Rosenberg write in a recently updated version of their book, "How Google Works."