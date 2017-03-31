    Here’s how to use Snapchat's new feature

    Share

    ×

    Here’s how to use Snapchat's new feature

    CEO and co-founder of Snapchat Evan Spiegel
    Getty Images

    Snapchat just made its Stories feature, which lets you checkout professional curated Snaps from around the globe, a heck of a lot more fun.

    Instead of blindly opening Snapchat and just poking around a few Stories, you can now search through more than a million of them.

    Maybe someone is posting to Snapchat from a tavern down the road, for example, or from the celebration at the end of a nail-biter basketball game. Or, maybe it's a long day and all you want to do is sit back on the couch and browse through stories of puppies. You can do that, too. Here's how to search through Snapchat Stories.

    • Open Snapchat and tap the top of the screen.


      Snapchat Stories Search
      Snapchat

    • The search bar will expand, allowing you to quickly chat with friends, view professionally curated stories, or toggle through specifics like highlights, music events, sports events or nearby activities.


      Snapchat Stories Search 2
      Snapchat

    • In this example, Snapchat shows a fictional “Falcons” basketball team that someone has shared to a story.


      Snapchat Stories 3
      Snapchat

    • Go Falcons!


      Snapchat Stories 4
      Snapchat

    • Hey look, it's Spring Break down in Miami Beach.


      Snapchat Stories 5
      Snapchat

    • Of course you can also search puppies.


      Snapchat Stories 6
      Snapchat

    • The feature is rolling out now in select markets. It's a win-win for Snapchat. First, it may help the company keep and attract new users who can't get that option elsewhere, like on Facebook or Instagram. Second, it opens up a whole new area for generating fresh ad revenue. Check for an update in the Google Play or iTunes App Store now.

      Snapchat Stories 7
      Snapchat

    more from Business