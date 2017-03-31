Here’s how to use Snapchat's new feature

Snapchat just made its Stories feature, which lets you checkout professional curated Snaps from around the globe, a heck of a lot more fun.
Instead of blindly opening Snapchat and just poking around a few Stories, you can now search through more than a million of them.
Maybe someone is posting to Snapchat from a tavern down the road, for example, or from the celebration at the end of a nail-biter basketball game. Or, maybe it's a long day and all you want to do is sit back on the couch and browse through stories of puppies. You can do that, too. Here's how to search through Snapchat Stories.
The feature is rolling out now in select markets. It's a win-win for Snapchat. First, it may help the company keep and attract new users who can't get that option elsewhere, like on Facebook or Instagram. Second, it opens up a whole new area for generating fresh ad revenue. Check for an update in the Google Play or iTunes App Store now.