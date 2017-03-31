Here’s how to use Snapchat's new feature

Snapchat just made its Stories feature, which lets you checkout professional curated Snaps from around the globe, a heck of a lot more fun.

Instead of blindly opening Snapchat and just poking around a few Stories, you can now search through more than a million of them.

Maybe someone is posting to Snapchat from a tavern down the road, for example, or from the celebration at the end of a nail-biter basketball game. Or, maybe it's a long day and all you want to do is sit back on the couch and browse through stories of puppies. You can do that, too. Here's how to search through Snapchat Stories.

