How to set up your iPhone for Wi-Fi calling

If you're tired of dropped calls at home or the office, it's time to take advantage of your iPhone's Wi-Fi calling feature.

Wi-Fi calling is supported by Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint in the U.S. It's a useful feature for a couple of reasons. First, it'll allow you to place clear phone calls even if you don't have a good cell connection at home or in the office. Maybe you want to chat on the phone while doing laundry in the basement where you have Wi-Fi but no cell connection, for example. Second, it's useful for when you travel abroad, since calls over Wi-Fi won't cost you a dime.

Setting up Wi-Fi calling is a breeze and you can just set it and forget it within a matter of seconds. Here's how.