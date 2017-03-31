    How to set up your iPhone for Wi-Fi calling

    If you're tired of dropped calls at home or the office, it's time to take advantage of your iPhone's Wi-Fi calling feature.

    Wi-Fi calling is supported by Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint in the U.S. It's a useful feature for a couple of reasons. First, it'll allow you to place clear phone calls even if you don't have a good cell connection at home or in the office. Maybe you want to chat on the phone while doing laundry in the basement where you have Wi-Fi but no cell connection, for example. Second, it's useful for when you travel abroad, since calls over Wi-Fi won't cost you a dime.

    Setting up Wi-Fi calling is a breeze and you can just set it and forget it within a matter of seconds. Here's how.

    • Start by opening the Settings menu on your iPhone.


    • Scroll down and tap “Phone.”


    • Tap the “Wi-Fi calling” option.


    • Toggle “Wi-Fi Calling on this iPhone.”


    • You’ll be asked to update your emergency 911 address. Enter in home or work. This is to make sure emergency personnel know where to arrive, since you won’t be connected to a cell tower.


    • You can always tell when it’s on by checking the indicator at the top of the screen. Enjoy!


