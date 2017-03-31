For $50,000 a month, you could rent this luxe Manhattan townhouse covered in fur

One townhouse owner in the concrete jungle of Manhattan has drawn interior design inspiration from the actual jungle: They have covered a luxury pad, top to bottom, in animal fur.

As revisited on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich," one not-vegan-friendly TriBeCa townhouse has hides, leathers, scales and prints on everything from pillows and chairs to doors and stairs.

Originally listed for $43.5 million, the owner — who chose to stay anonymous — slashes the price of the home to around $25 million in hopes of luring in an interested buyer who appreciates the place's many decorative quirks. The townhouse is later offered for rent at $49,500 per month.

The house features a host of other unusual and striking details, including a 14-foot fish tank, state-of-the-art security system and garage-turned-playroom.

Let's take a peek inside.

Among the first things you see when you walk in is the 500-gallon fish tank that divides the living room and dining room. The tank connects to a $1 million lighting system that can not only change the ambiance of the room but tint the color of the fish as well.