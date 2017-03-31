Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are lowerafter Thursday's modest rally. We get a lot of economic data this morning including personal income, consumer spending, and consumer sentiment.

TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS

-President Donald Trump will sign 2 executive orders today aimed at identifying and addressing unfair trade practices that add to the U.S. trade deficit.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are down a bit, but holding at the $50 a barrel level after Thursday's rally. Gasoline prices are still rising and are now at $2.31 a gallon, national average.



