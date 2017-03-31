The biggest money news of next week in 60 seconds

WHAT'S HAPPENING: President Trump is meeting with Chinese President Xi Jin Pin

WHY IT MATTERS: Prices of goods like your iPhone may go up

The two most powerful leaders in the world are finally meeting after some serious social media drama. This will be yuuuge.

The main point of contention is trade. Trump has warned China that the U.S. may slap a tax on Chinese goods coming into America. In response, Beijing officials could do the same, or they could make doing business in their country more expensive for companies like Apple that manufacture parts of the iPhone there. And if Apple ends up having to pay more, you may have to pay more too.