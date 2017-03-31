Real estate moguls: The smartest place to put your money isn't inside the home

Whether you're flipping properties or simply looking to get the best price for your home, the smartest place to spend your money isn't necessarily the kitchen or the bathroom.

In fact, it's not even an area inside the home, says real estate mogul Sean Conlon: "The most important bit is your landscaping in the front, because your street presence is absolutely the most important. It's called curb appeal."

After all, it's the first thing people see, and first impressions matter, says Conlon, who hosts CNBC's "The Deed: Chicago": "You want your house to look beautiful from the outside."

He continues: "Your lawn should look beautiful. Your shrubs should be nice and colorful and well taken care of. ... Your shutters and windows should look nice.

"When people pull up, they should go, 'I could picture myself pulling up in the evening and this being my home. That's what curb appeal is."