What happens when the 'Amazon of Southeast Asia' meets Amazon?

Alibaba-backed Lazada CEO says he isn't concerned yet about Amazon Thursday, 30 Mar 2017 | 2:19 AM ET | 01:14

Often referred to as the "Amazon of Southeast Asia" for its dominance in the region's e-commerce market, Lazada Group has had a busy four years since its launch.

Last year, Alibaba bought a $1 billion majority stake in the company, Lazada acquired online grocer RedMart and it announced a partnership this week with Unilever in an effort help grow its consumer products category.

But Amazon is moving into the region, raising the question of whether the Alibaba-backed regional player can compete with a global juggernaut. But that clash is not yet a concern for Lazada, Maximilian Bittner, the company's CEO, told CNBC on Wednesday.

"It's very hard for me to worry about someone who has not actually entered the market yet and so far they're not here," Bittner said. "I think once they're here, we can start worrying about them."

Amazon recently opened offices in Singapore and there were reports of plans to launch in the first quarter — which have now been pushed back, according to TechCrunch.