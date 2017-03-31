White House set to release financial disclosures for some top Trump administration staff

The White House plans to release financial disclosures for top officials Friday evening, giving a deeper look into the holdings of some key Trump administration figures who entered government with a web of holdings and potential entanglements.

The White House will start taking requests for the financial disclosures of roughly 180 people in the administration, a White House official told reporters. The documents, part of the ethics process for administration employees, will include salaries and other assets that officials held at the time they took office.

It is not clear exactly whose forms will be available Friday, but documents could be released for officials including National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, chief strategist Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner, a key advisor and son-in-law to President Donald Trump. No new documents related to Trump himself are set to be made available.

Trump filled his administration and Cabinet with wealthy individuals from the business world who held complex assets, leaving room for a host of possible ethics issues. Major investors, multiple Goldman Sachs employees and Trump's own family members, among others, have taken spots in the administration.

A White House official said many White House employees have already resigned from posts, divested from assets or recused themselves from issues that could pose potential conflicts, and others are in the process of doing so.

The documents released Friday will show officials' assets at the time they took office. However, it will not show, in many cases, if an employee has since divested from a holding.

Top officials have 30 days to file the paperwork once they take office.

Forms for Trump's daughter Ivanka, who joined the White House as an unpaid employee this week, will not be released, yet. However, some of her holdings will overlap with her husband, Kushner.