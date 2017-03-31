Go north, retirees.
Despite its harsh winter, New Hampshire is the best place to retire, according to personal finance site Bankrate.com.
Colorado, Maine, Iowa and Minnesota round out its top five retirement destinations.
The chosen states offer the best options in the financial and lifestyle categories that matter to retirees. From most to least important, the categories were: cost of living, healthcare quality, crime, cultural vitality, weather, taxes, senior citizens' well-being and the prevalence of other seniors.
New Hampshire ranked in the top five in three of the categories -- well-being (second-best), crime (third-lowest) and healthcare quality (fourth-best) -- and generally performed well in other areas, except weather.
Non-retired U.S. adults were surveyed nationally for the report, Bankrate says.