For most of us, the end of tax season is nigh. If you are rushing to finish your return, slow down to prevent some of the most common errors taxpayers make when filing.

Filing for the 2016 tax year ends Tuesday, April 18. (If you ask for an extension, then you have until Oct. 16.) This year, the IRS expects taxpayers to file more than 153 million returns.

You can prevent some of the basic mistakes that trip up many taxpayers by following the steps outlined by Jill Gonzalez, senior analyst at personal finance website WalletHub, which she shared with CNBC's "On the Money."

Here are five errors you can easily avoid: