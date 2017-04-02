Asian shares were mostly higher on Monday, the first trading day of the new quarter, as investors digested economic data out of Japan and Australia.

Traders are also likely to eye China-U.S. news after U.S. President Donald Trump told the Financial Times Sunday that the U.S. will take unilateral action to eliminate nuclear threats from North Korea, unless China, one of the hermit state's closest ally, intensifies pressure on Pyongyang.

These comments come ahead of a two-day meeting this week in Florida with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 dipped 0.09 percent, after its retail sales showed that February retail sales fell 0.1 percent from January, while approvals to build new homes in February jumped 8.3 percent, beating expectations of a 1 percent drop.

Australian coal haulage group Aurizon Holdings said that damage from Cyclone Debbie in Queensland could mean some rail lines used by miners, including BHP Billiton, could be closed for repairs for more than a month. Shares of Aurizon Holdings were down 0.38 percent, and BHP Billiton slipped 0.12 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.36 percent. The Bank of Japan's Tankan quarterly survey showed that large Japanese manufacturers' sentiment was up +12, lower compared to a Reuters poll forecast for +14. Japan's service sector saw sentiment improve, up +20.

"For the manufacturing sector, exports are growing especially to the U.S., China and Asia, but I guess people are a bit concerned about what's happening in the U.S.," said Sayuri Shirai, professor at Keio University.

Across the Korean strait, the Kospi added 0.26 percent.

South Korea's first digital bank, K Bank, launched on Monday and will allow customers to open a bank account or apply for a loan on customer's smartphones.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.48 percent.

Huishan Dairy shares were suspended on Monday, after its chairman and controlling shareholder sold his shares during the company's plunge last Friday which wiped off more than $4 billion off the market capitalization.