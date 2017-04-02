Op-ed: The ECB got the cure for euro-pessimism

The good-old Dutch traders can thank the ECB for the euro area recovery, which made it possible for them to pocket last year their $65 billion trade surplus (a whopping 8.4 percent of GDP) and to beat their German competitors with a growth rate of 2 percent.



France is the next political test with the first round of elections on April 23. Again, anybody betting against the euro and the EU will lose big. According to the French media, voters are largely indifferent toward the presidential candidates, but the economy is improving and low credit costs have unleashed a real estate boom that's triggering solid consumer spending.



The French are also great fans of the euro: An opinion poll published last Tuesday (March 25) shows that 75 percent of the French like the European currency, and half of them are pleased with the EU, although they believe that some of their neighbors were greater beneficiaries of the whole project.



The French, of course, have Germany in mind. They are looking at Germany's huge trade surpluses and the industrial takeover by the world-beating manufacturing companies across the Rhine.



The ECB is the heart of Europe



As Washington keeps discovering, Germans don't see anything particularly strange there. They think they are just good and that they make high quality products the world wants to buy; so, take it and roll with it.



German elections next September won't change anything with regard to economic policies and trade practices, regardless of the electoral outcome. And none of the current French election frontrunners is likely to confront Germany to change its ways. Marine Le Pen would do that, but, like her unsuccessful Dutch colleague Geert Wilders, she wants to destroy everything by getting out of the EU and the euro area. She has no votes for that, and she will most probably lose.



Meanwhile, the ECB will continue to run the euro area economy and the economic systems where the euro serves as a de facto transactions currency and a store of value.



The latest numbers are showing that the area's economic recovery remains on a steady (albeit still a bit too slow) growth path. The demand for credit from the private sector is growing at annual rates of 2.6-2.7 percent. Bank loans to households and to non-financial companies were increasing at an average annual rate of 2.1 percent in the first two months of this year.

Lending to governments is still the strongest component of credit growth. In January and February, the euro area public sector loan demand grew at an average annual rate of 10 percent, suggesting that government outlays continue to play an important part in supporting the area's demand, output and employment. Last year, for example, the euro area public spending grew at an annual rate of 1.8 percent, a bit faster than a 1.6 percent growth of household consumption.



Investment thoughts



The ECB will continue to provide most of the stimulus to the euro area economy. Except for Germany, there is still no room for fiscal easing because the public finances of the monetary union as a whole remain precarious and quite uneven.



The area's budget deficit, for example, is a relatively low 1.8 percent of GDP, but its range goes from Germany's surplus of 0.5 percent of GDP to Spain's deficit of 4.6 percent of GDP, with France and Italy between 2.4 percent and 3.3 percent of GDP. A very fluid political situation in these three countries (minority governments in Spain and Italy and no consensus in France on public spending and taxes) make any meaningful discretionary fiscal restraint highly problematic.



Public debt is a similar case. The euro area public debt/GDP ratio is 109 percent, but the range is from Germany's 75 percent to Italy's 159 percent, with France at 123 percent (and literally exploding) and Spain at 118 percent.



Large and sustained surpluses of primary budgets (budget before interest charges on public debt) are necessary to stop and reverse the growth of public debt.

At the moment, the euro area shows a primary budget surplus of 1.2 percent of GDP, with Italy at 3.6 percent and Spain at 1.1 percent. France has yet to shift into a surplus position, which means that there is no way that Paris can stop anytime soon a fast deterioration of its public sector balance sheet.