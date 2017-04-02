The GOP plan, called the American Health Care Act, "missed a big opportunity to make things a little more competitive and affordable for folks," Bush told CNBC. He said that many people do not like the current costs of insurance and "would rather not have it."

Bush said the AHCA's intent "was to usher in new competition at the low end of the market. " It contrasts from the Affordable Care Act, Bush says, as "Obama created a wealth distribution infrastructure" for people who didn't have health care "to give them some money and created fines if they didn't play."

Bush argued that "what would be better in a free market is the market goes down to where (the uninsured) are, and the market creates (health insurance) products they can afford that they like that they buy."

The lack of a market creates higher costs, Bush said. He cited athenahealth statistics on the cost of a mammogram in Massachusetts, which ranges from $450 to $1,800.

"Same equipment, same machine, same image comes out. But if you go to the $450, youdon't keep the $1,000," he said, adding that no one knows what the cost of the procedure is.