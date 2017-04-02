Trader poll: Where can President Trump and President Xi make most progress?

The long-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is finally set to take place this Thursday to Friday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

However, it is not without a build-up of tension. Just last Friday, Trump said the meeting with China "will be a very difficult one" because the U.S. will no longer tolerate "massive trade deficits and job losses."



The 45th President of the United States also said to the Financial Times that the U.S. will act unilaterally if China does not pressure Pyongyang to rein in its nuclear ambitions.



"China has great influence over North Korea. And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won't," Trump told the FT.

Earlier in December, Trump angered Beijing by talking to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and saying the the U.S. did not need to keep to the One China policy. But later in February, Trump in a phone call with Xi agreed to honor the policy which states that there is only one China and Taiwan is a part of it.



Aside from trade, North Korea and the One China policy, the two leaders of the world's largest economies are expected to discuss currencies and the South China Sea.