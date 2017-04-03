Maria Sharapova is returning to tennis—here are the top 3 things she learned while she was away

The world's former No.1 tennis player Maria Sharapova has been a star for over a decade. Last year, however, the World Anti-Doping Agency banned her from playing after she continued to take a prohibited drug.

The Russian-born athlete, known for winning five major tournaments during her career (her last at the 2014 French Open), appealed and had her sentence lessened from two years to 15 months.

Sharapova, who had been ranked the highest-paid female athlete for 11 consecutive years thanks to lucrative endorsements, returns to tennis later in April at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.

While speaking at the ANA Inspiring Women in Sports Conference recently, Sharapova discussed her ban and what she's learned from the experience.

Here are three leadership lessons to take away from the athlete's time away from, and plans to return to, tennis.

1. Do what you love, but also have a conscience

Sharapova told the audience at the conference that it's important to never take an opportunity for granted. It's paramount to work and lead with a moral conscience.

''When you love what you do, and you do it with passion and integrity," she says, "then you know what you stand for and who you are, and that's why I fought so hard to get that back."