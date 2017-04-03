3 things you need to know about new Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson

It's the beginning of a new era for Starbucks as Howard Schultz steps down after more than three decades as CEO, and former COO Kevin Johnson assumes the role.
The coffee giant hopes to add some 12,000 stores over the next five years to its current 26,000, including its new upscale off-shoot, Roastery. It also hopes to expand its mobile technology efforts, which has become a key part of the company's growth.
Since purchasing Starbucks' original six locations in 1987, Schultz has grown the company from a small chain to the international behemoth it is today. His priority of "conscious capitalism," even after setbacks, has helped the company reach an increasingly socially-conscious consumer.
As Johnson puts it, he has "venti-sized shoes" to fill.
"I can't try to be Howard. I'm not Howard," Johnson told CNBC in a December interview on "Squawk Box.