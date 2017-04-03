3 things you need to know about new Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson

Schultz: Johnson is better prepared to be CEO Friday, 2 Dec 2016 | 7:31 AM ET | 02:26

Before taking the helm, Johnson served as Starbucks' COO, an executive at Microsoft and the CEO of Juniper Networks, a cloud and network solutions company. He prides himself on being an authentic leader.

Here are three things that have defined his career so far:

1. He isn't afraid to make big changes

When Johnson left Microsoft to lead Juniper Networks, the U.S. economy was entering one of its worst crises ever. During his first week in 2008, Lehman Brothers collapsed. It was clear that in order to survive, big changes needed to be made.

How Johnson handled the unexpected changes thrown his way reveals how he tackles problems.

"I was hired to scale up the company and take it to the next level," he wrote of his time at Juniper, in a blog post on McKinsey & Company's website. "The status quo wasn't going to get us there, and I didn't have all the time in the world."

An executive told Johnson, "if you haven't made enough of the changes you need to make in the first 12 to 18 months, it's going to be too late."

He took that to heart and set up a 100 day plan before he even took office.

The strategy included "how I would invest my time and the key people I needed to connect with — the leadership team, employees, key customers, investors, partners and the board."

On his first day, he started making those changes happen.