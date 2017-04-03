Why Google's venture arm is betting big on a data backup start-up

Mohit Aron has loaded up on former Google engineers to help build his data backup start-up Cohesity. Now he's getting a big check from the internet giant to expand into new products and regions.



Alphabet's venture arm -- once called Google Ventures, now known as GV -- said on Tuesday that it joined Sequoia Capital in leading a $90 million financing of Cohesity, with the aim of helping businesses make use of mountains of stashed-away data.

Secondary storage is the stuff that corporations typically archive or save for protection in case primary files get lost or corrupted. It sits on tape and disks in dark data centers. It's certainly not a subject you imagine drawing much attention in Silicon Valley, particularly in the halls of a company like Google.

But what if rather than sitting dormant, all that secondary storage could be used and accessed at any time?

Karim Faris, the GV partner who led the Cohesity investment, said his team had been looking for a product that could "light up" that data through software. GV put some money into the last round in 2015 and is now stepping up in a hefty way.

"Cohesity brings instant access, search, discoverability and the ability to restore data very easily," said Faris, in an interview. "They figured out a way to seamlessly insert themselves into the flow of how you do things."