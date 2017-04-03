As Q2 kicks off, can the bulls keep running on Wall Street?

Ahead of this week's meeting of President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, Trump is warning the U.S. would take unilateral action if China doesn't pressure North Korea on nukes. (FT)

Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, a former general who was elected but rules with a heavy hand, meets with Trump at the White House today. The two first met in September. (AP)

The Senate Judiciary Committee today is expected to advance Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch to a full Senate vote later this week. Democrats are seeking to block the confirmation but another defected. (Reuters)

With immigration a focus for the Trump administration, the government starts accepting petitions today for fiscal year 2018 to allow U.S. companies to temporarily employ skilled foreign workers. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet ( GOOGL ), and Apple are reportedly among the bidders for Toshiba's flash memory unit. Last week, Broadcom (AVGO) and Silver Lake reportedly offered $17.9 billion.

Tesla (TSLA) delivered 25,000 vehicles during the first three months of 2017, up 69 percent from a year ago and the highest-ever quarterly total. Production begins in July on the new, mass-market Model 3. (CNBC)

Mylan (MYL) expanded its EpiPen recall to include the American market. Last month, the drugmaker announced a recall of 81,000 units outside the U.S. following reports of the allergy treatment failing to work. (Reuters)

More than 40,000 households across five states, including Louisiana and Mississippi, were still without power this morning as severe storms that killed two people Sunday continued to sweep the South. (CNBC)