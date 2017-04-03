Blackstone’s Studzinski gives his view on Trump’s greatest attribute

As an avid user of Twitter, President Donald Trump owes much of his political success to his ability to vocalise popular sentiment – or at least stimulate debate – but one of his best attributes is in fact his ability to listen, the vice chairman of Blackstone has suggested.

According to John Studzinski, President Trump is poised to make a success of his time in the White House due to his ability to amass and assimilate opinions.

"One of the great things about Donald Trump is that he does listen, he does take feedback," Studzinski told CNBC Monday.

"You probably noticed in the last week, since the failing of the Obamacare repeal, he's become a lot more active about reaching out to Democrats."

Studzinski ventured that President Trump may follow the lead of British Prime Minister Theresa May, and other politicians globally, in merging policies from both ends of the political spectrum.

"Remember, Trump is about a nationalist, populist agenda, he's not about a globalist agenda, so having now been reminded of that with the Obama repeal, he's going to do what he's actually very good at, which is getting people in a room, talking to them and listening and trying to compromise."

However, one virtue the President will need to work on is patience, Studzinski added, saying that failure of the Obamacare reforms should indicate that such complex changes cannot happen overnight.