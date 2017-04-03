Cramer Remix: This agriculture play is about to get much, much bigger

After an extraordinarily strong first quarter for the major averages, Cramer says Wall Street is ready for some profit-taking.

"At the very least, we should probably give back some of these big gains, particularly the ones that to me seem artificial, meaning they were created by motivated buyers who moved the stocks themselves in order to enhance their first quarter performance," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer's top five names for the second quarter are all first-quarter winners, the top performers in the S&P 500 that should continue their ascents barring any major crises along the way.

The most actionable of all was video game maker Activision Blizzard, creator of the popular Call of Duty franchise and an integral name to own in the age of the stay-at-home economy.

"Of all the winners so far, I think this is the one that you can buy right here, right now, and then hopefully buy even more of on a pullback," Cramer said.

But even as stay-at-home and e-commerce stocks thrive, Cramer noticed names like Marriott, Wyndham, CBS, and 21st Century Fox staying afloat as their executives buy back stock not because they are saving face, but because they believe in their continued success, Cramer said.

Despite the rise of names like Airbnb in the hotel space, more traditional hotel chains are not suffering.

"Turns out that Airbnb, as successful as it is, can't possibly meet the incredible amount of demand and it isn't nearly as big a threat as the marketplace thought it was," Cramer said.

And social media did not wreak as much havoc on television as the bears may have thought, with only Google and Facebook wielding the power that would be needed to put a dent in networks like Fox and CBS.

"After all, the CEOs see the actual order books, they know the numbers, and with both television and hotels, you'd have done much better to listen to them rather than the short-sellers. In fact, these could be terrific places to go if we get the drift lower that I am expecting right into earnings season," Cramer said.