Cramer Remix: This agriculture play is about to get much, much bigger

To Jim Cramer, FMC Corporation's deal with DuPont to trade a large portion of DuPont's crop protection business for FMC's health and nutrition branch means that FMC is about to become a major player in the agriculture space.
"Pretty much overnight, FMC's going to become a powerhouse in this amazing agricultural chemical space — it will be the world's fifth largest crop protection play after this deal closes, and there's such a scarcity of these companies out there" the "Mad Money" host said.
Now that FMC's tapped out of what Cramer called the "not-so-exciting health and nutrition game," it has become more of a pure play in a recovering industry with a cleaner balance sheet than when it started.
"Until last Friday, FMC was a small fish in the crop protection space, but with the purchase of some of the crown jewels of DuPont's [agriculture] business, it's about to get much, much bigger," Cramer said.
"Even though FMC's stock has already roared here, I bet it's got a lot more room to run, and that's without even factoring in the spin-off of its sexy lithium business somewhere down the road," he added.