Democrats have enough votes to filibuster Gorsuch nomination, setting up 'nuclear' decision

Senate Democrats look to have enough votes to filibuster Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court, forcing Republicans to consider whether to change Senate rules to confirm President Donald Trump's choice.

On Monday, Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware became the 41st Democrat to announce he would support the filibuster, according to counts by NBC News and other outlets. It would mean Republicans cannot reach the 60 votes needed to avoid the tactic if no senators change their minds. If the count holds, the GOP must decide if it will change Senate rules, or trigger the so-called nuclear option, to make it so that its members can limit debate with only a simple majority vote.

Republicans hold 52 seats in the 100-member chamber and three Democrats have said they will support Gorsuch, so the Colorado appeals judge will likely clear a majority-vote threshold. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested he will change Senate rules if needed, a move Trump has backed.

"Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed this week. How that happens will really depend on what will happen with our Democratic friends," McConnell told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to advance Gorsuch's nomination on Monday. McConnell said he expects Gorsuch to get confirmed on Friday.