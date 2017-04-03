Early movers: MYL, TSLA, F, VLKAY, AAPL, MJN, LVS, AMZN, GOOGL, UA & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Mylan — The drugmaker expanded its recall of its EpiPen allergy treatment. The company had recalled 81,000 EpiPens in countries outside the U.S. in March, and has now expanded it to the U.S., Europe, Asia, and North and South America. The recall affects lots distributed between December 2015 and July 2016.

Tesla — Tesla delivered 25,000 vehicles during the first three months of 2017, its highest-ever quarterly total.

Ford — Ford recalled nearly 53,000 F-250 pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada for a potential problem which could cause the vehicles to roll while the transmission was in the "park" position. Ford said it knew of no injuries or accidents associated with the problem.

Volkswagen — Volkswagen was on the losing side of a German court ruling involving its diesel emissions scandal. The automaker wanted to prevent prosecutors from using information they had seized from the law firm that VW hired to investigate the scandal. The raid on U.S. law firm Jones Day took place on March 15.

Apple — Apple said it would stop using graphics technology made by the British firm Imagination Tech in about two years. Apple — which owns an eight percent stake in Imagination — is developing its own independent graphics chips. Imagination, which does not trade in the U.S., saw its shares plunge by about two-thirds to a 7-1/2-year low.

Mead Johnson Nutrition — Britain's Reckitt Benckiser is mulling options for its small food business, in order to reduce debt after its $16.6 billion deal to buy U.S.-based Mead Johnson is complete. That business includes well-known brands such as French's mustard and Frank's RedHot sauce, and some estimates value it at more than $3 billion.

Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts – These shares could benefit from new figures showing Macau gambling revenue rising 18 percent in March. That marks an eighth consecutive monthly gain and was a bigger rise than analysts had anticipated.

Amazon.com, Alphabet, and Apple — The three companies are reportedly among those who have joined the bidding for Toshiba's flash memory unit, according to a Japanese daily newspaper.

Caterpillar — The heavy equipment maker is closing its Aurora, Illinois, plant, and transferring the production done at that plant to one in Decatur, Illinois, and another in Arkansas. The Aurora plant employs 800 workers, but about 650 positions will be added to the plants taking on additional production.

Texas Roadhouse — Texas Roadhouse will pay $12 million to settle an age bias lawsuit, which claimed that the restaurant chain refused to hire workers over 40 as hosts, servers, and bartenders.

Starbucks — Kevin Johnson officially takes over as CEO from Howard Schultz today. Schultz will remain in the chairman's role.

ConAgra — The food producer recalled some of its Hunt's Chili Kits because of possible salmonella contamination. ConAgra said there have been no reports of anyone getting sick from the issue, which centers around a material used in the chili-seasoning packets.

UnderArmour — The athletic apparel maker could see a 30 percent rise in its stock over the next year, according to a Barron's article, after being the worst performer in the S&P 500 over the past year. The paper said the brand remains strong and that it still has many new markets to tap. Research firm FBR isn't quite as optimistic — it downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "market perform" based on unfavorable trends and its recent channel checks.

Lowe's — Lowe's could rise 20 percent or more, according to Barron's, which noted the health of the home improvement sector in general and that Lowe's is the better value following the rise in shares of rival Home Depot.