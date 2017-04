The European Central Bank (ECB) is warning governments and other investors to get ready for higher interest rates.

ECB member Benoit Coeure told a finance conference Monday that a looming adjustment to the bank's monetary policy is transparent.

"It's obvious that the financial sector, and other economic actors and especially governments must prepare (for higher rates)," Couere told conference attendees.

"I hope that euro zone governments know that interest rates will not stay at current levels," Coeure added.