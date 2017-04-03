European markets mainly higher; Trump’s policies and data eyed

Markets in Europe are expected to open mainly higher on Monday as investors eye trade and economic policies in the U.S. and look ahead to new economic data.

The FTSE 100 is seen lower by 8 points at 7,332; the German DAX is expected to open 23 points higher at 12,324 and the CAC 40 is set to begin 11 points higher at 5,122.

President Donald Trump told the Financial Times that he is ready to take unilateral action to put an end to the nuclear threats from North Korea. This comes as the new U.S. administration is set to receive Chinese officials later this week.

In Europe, investors will be waiting for manufacturing PMIs in the euro zone, due at 9 a.m. London time. The U.K. will see mortgage rate data a 10 a.m. and at the same time will the euro zone will get new producer prices and unemployment numbers.

In the corporate world, Reckitt Benckiser, the British consumer goods firm, is looking at a possible sale of its foods business to support its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson, the Sunday Times reported.

On Monday's calendar is also the start of a new round of trade talks between the EU and Mexico. IMF (International Monterey Fund) Managing Director Christine Lagarde is due to speak at the American Enterprise Institute. The Fund is due to discuss the situation in Ukraine also on Monday.