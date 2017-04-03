It's been a rough few weeks for President Donald Trump. His efforts to get a GOP Obamacare replacement bill failed. He's been attacked from almost all sides for publicly accusing President Obama of ordering wiretaps of Trump Tower. And these and other problems have sent his approval rating to historic lows for a president in his first 100 days.
But President Trump doesn't need to worry. He's about to get his political groove back courtesy of a surprising source: the Democrats. That's because the Democrats are about to hand him a crucial triple-faceted victory when they make the mistake of filibustering or otherwise obstructing the confirmation vote for Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The first reason why this will help the Trump team is because it will make them look better in comparison to a overly partisan, tit-for-tat push back on the highly respected Gorsuch.
You don't have to take the word of the White House or conservatives to believe just how respected and deserving Gorsuch is. Just look at the names of the current Democrats in the Senate who were part of the 95-0 vote to confirm him to the U.S. Court of Appeals.
They include people like Senator Dianne Feinstein, Senator Dick Durbin, and filibuster promoter-in-chief Senator Chuck Schumer himself. Suddenly, these and many other Democrats in the Senate are actually calling Gorsuch "unfit" for the court. That kind of flip flop is embarrassing and can destroy political credibility for years to come.