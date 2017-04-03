"If Gorsuch is confirmed, suddenly the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans go from the gang that couldn't shoot straight to an effective and gutsy team."

It's not a secret why these and other Democrats are willing to go to all out war over this nomination. Many of them and their liberal allies have publicly said this is simply revenge for the Senate Republicans' who obstructed President Obama's nomination of another deserving Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, last year.

But this kind of revenge tactic doesn't play well with overall voters. A recent Rasmussen Reports poll shows that 57% of Americans expect politics in Washington to get even more partisan in the coming year. That's up from 40 percent in November. Other major polls going back many years show this kind of partisan bickering in Washington is the top reason why voters are critical of politics and politicians in general.

Democrats' fierce opposition to Gorsuch doesn't just make them look bad. It will also go a long way to repairing a growing rift between the Republican Party and the White House and within the Congressional GOP itself.

The Gorsuch nomination is a wildly popular move by President Trump among conservatives. In fact, a lot of them have been reminding themselves of this judicial choice every time the Trump administration angers them with other measures like its decidedly non-conservative protectionist trade proposals or that subsidy-laden health care bill.

A drawn out fight during which conservatives will be standing shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump will be about as close to a political kumbaya as it gets.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, staunch Democratic opposition to Gorsuch will help President Trump because it will provide the White House something it desperately needs right now: a win.

For all his usual mealy-mouthed and weak positioning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems clearer than ever about his determination to invoke the so-called "nuclear option" to overturn any Democrat filibuster with a simple up or down vote on Gorsuch.

Nuclear option or not, if Gorsuch is confirmed, suddenly the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans go from the gang that couldn't shoot straight enough to pass a long-promised Obamacare repeal to an effective and gutsy team.

Politics are a lot like sports. Before drastically changing your own team's tactics, the best strategy can often be simply waiting around for your opponent to make a mistake first. The Democrats are about to do that by going all out in their Gorsuch opposition. And the Trump team will benefit as long as it simply stands aside and let's them fumble the ball.

Commentary by Jake Novak, CNBC.com senior columnist. Follow him on Twitter @jakejakeny.

For more insight from CNBC contributors, follow @CNBCopinion on Twitter.