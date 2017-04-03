Why it’s time to sell your old iPad, and how to get the most money for it

Apple is expected to launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro and a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro in the coming months, which means there's no better time to sell your old iPad.

If you sell your device now, you'll get the most return on your old tablet. Once a new model is announced, after all, your iPad suddenly becomes a generation older and much less valuable.

The good news is you can still get a lot of money for your iPad, you just need to put it up for sale in the right places. For comparison's sake, I'm going to use four sites to see how much I can get for my personal 128GB Wi-Fi 9.7-inch iPad Pro, which is in flawless condition and retails for $699 new.

Let's take a look at some of the best places to sell used gadgets.