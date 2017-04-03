How to trade 6 surging stocks   

Despite the tight trading range in the market, some stocks are surging in the current environment. The "Fast Money" traders discussed on Monday what to do with some of these names as they move higher.

Trader Tim Seymour said he likes the energy space, with names like Chesapeake Energy and EOG Resources. He said the second quarter will be better for the sector and EOG specifically, "is the best of breed in that space, it's going to be the most operationally leveraged to an uptick in oil."

Trader Pete Najarian said he likes the pipelines such as Kinder Morgan, Energy Transfer Equity, and Energy Transfer Partners because they offer upside buying that "give you results almost immediately."

Trader Dan Nathan said he likes Best Buy because the electronics and technology retail company recouped its losses following its earnings report on March 1. The stock is up 15 percent since March 2.

