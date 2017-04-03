Google will solve its ad placement problems, IPG's Michael Roth says

Google's recent advertising nightmares look like they're on their way to being over, Interpublic Group Chief Executive Michael Roth told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Monday.

Google has been under fire lately , after several ads were seen running next to offensive content in the U.K. — including neo-Nazi and jihadist videos — on YouTube and on other websites the search giant serves ads on.



After these reports, U.S. companies including Johnson & Johnson, AT&T and Lyft began to remove their ads from playing ahead of YouTube videos.

"The key to advertising is brand reputation, and clients don't want to be associated with these issues," Roth told CNBC. "The best way to keep organizations accountable is to do it with your pocket book ... that part worked."

In a blog post, Google's chief business officer, Philipp Schindler, later apologized for the ad adjacency issues and said the company is working to make sure that ads only show up next to creators the company can vouch for, and make it easier for advertisers to control which kinds of content their ads appear next to. Schindler also said the company will share more about where ads run, as well as act faster to take down questionable videos.

"Some of our clients are coming back [to Google]," IPG's Roth said Monday, which is a good indicator the internet giant will be able to solve its problems. Interpublic Group is one of the biggest advertising and marketing firms globally, and advises its clients where to place ads — whether online or on TV.

Google isn't alone in this ad fight, either. It's a shifting marketplace for all of the industry's biggest players.

Facebook has said it's working with fact-checking companies to highlight questionable stories as "disputed" and let users mark posts as "fake news." Twitter announced Friday it's changing its default profile image from an egg to a human head silhouette, partly to reduce internet trolling.

Advertisers — many of IPG's clients — also have to stay on their toes with President Donald Trump in the White House, Roth added.

"Advertising is cautious with Trump," he said. While certain brands stand for issues such as women's rights or bullying — which are hot topics right now — everyone needs to "filter" their content to make sure it doesn't come across offensive to any one public.

Shares of Google's parent company, Alphabet, hit a 52-week intraday high of $874.42 on March 17. The stock was at around $850 on Monday.

— CNBC's Michelle Castillo and Lucy Handley contributed to this report.