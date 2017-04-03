This could this be the best IPO market since the dot-com boom, VC says

This year could be one of the best for the IPO market since the dot-com boom, according to IVP General Manager Sandy Miller.

"I'm quite encouraged," he told CNBC on Monday.

The venture capitalist says he's optimistic despite the performance of recent stocks post IPO, including Snap and Canada Goose.

"You don't want to see stocks double or triple on the IPO. Snap and others are up in a nice pattern and I think [they] set the stage well," said Miller.

Miller says the stocks are volatile because the start-ups going public today have faster growth, and bigger revenues, even if in many cases they're losing money.

"There's always a variability of opinion on companies like that we'll see volatility but the powerful trend is there," he said.

He also sees that positive IPO trend carrying over to M&A. "We're going to see a pretty good flow of not only IPOs but M&A this year and next," he said. Particularly, in the tech sector where companies with $100 million in revenue run rate or more become more common.

"We'll see a robust market not just this year but next," he said.