Marketers used to make ads to sell products. Now they’re creating whole TV shows

In the U.K., meanwhile, Sky, which broadcasts shows such as Game of Thrones, Billions, and Big Little Lies, as well as having its own sports and news channels, has a ten-strong team working with businesses to come up with program ideas that will feel authentic for its audience, as well as subtly communicate a brand message.

It is the job of Sky's head of creative solutions and branded content Jason Hughes to find ways for companies to do this in a way which its audience of more than 10 million in the U.K. will find authentic. It has worked on program integrations with brands including Budweiser, haircare brand Tresemmé, Xbox and Expedia over the past few years.

Getting branded content right

Hughes talks about how brands need to have "permission" to create certain types of content. "Why is the brand there, what are they doing, what is their heritage or history in that space? I think that then that cuts through more with the consumer," he said during a panel at Advertising Week Europe.

His team is currently working with British beer brand Carling on a soccer show called In Off The Bar, a Friday night program set in a pub, where fans often watch the sport with their buddies. This works for viewers because football culture is intrinsically linked to beer and pubs, so the connection between the brand and the topic is seamless.