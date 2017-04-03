Marketers used to make ads to sell products. Now they’re creating whole TV shows

Authenticity is a popular word in business these days. The best way to be a leader, according to PR guru Richard Edelman, is to be "authentic, genuine, speedy, somehow of the people," as he explained to CNBC at the launch of his agency's annual Trust Barometer in January.
And it's also a concept that came up a lot at last month's Advertising Week Europe conference in London, especially around branded content - a type of article, video or TV show made by a brand in the hope of communicating with people in ways beyond traditional advertising.
Consultancy group BCG expects spending on this type of content to increase from about $10 billion in 2014 to $25 billion in 2019 in the U.S. alone, while technology company Knotch has just launched a search engine for online branded content, so companies can see what their competitors are doing.