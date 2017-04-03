A key mindset shift may explain why Richard Branson and other top CEOs are so successful

By most people's definition, business magnate Richard Branson has "made it." After all, the Virgin Group founder owns or holds interests in hundreds of companies, has accumulated an estimated fortune of $5 billion and even owns a private island.

But you'd never hear Branson say it himself. As the self-made billionaire writes on LinkedIn: "I know I'm fortunate to live an extraordinary life — I've been knighted, met the most extraordinary people and attended the most amazing events — but there's never been a point in my career in which I've felt I've 'made it.'"

He's not the only successful entrepreneur with this mindset. Converse CEO Davide Grasso tells CNBC, "I don't think about making it. I really look at life as a journey — not a straight line — so for me, it's constant learning."