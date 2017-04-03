    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

    Customers look at a Tesla Model S 90D electric vehicles at a company's charging station in South Korea.
    SeongJoon Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Customers look at a Tesla Model S 90D electric vehicles at a company's charging station in South Korea.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are flat as we await the ISM manufacturing data for March and also March auto sales numbers. All the major stock indexes closed out the first quarter of 2017 with strong gains, led by the NASDAQ which was up 12 percent.

    OIL/ENERGY

    -U.S. crude prices are flat and holding at the $50 a barrel level. Gasoline prices continue their recent upswing with the national average price now at $2.32 a gallon; four cents a gallon more than a week ago today.

    TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS

    -The Senate Judiciary Committee votes today on whether to advance Judge Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate. Democrats are vowing to filibuster the vote when that happens. But a third Senate Democrat, Senator Joe Donnelly of Indiana, has just said he will vote for Gorsuch.

