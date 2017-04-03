Neil deGrasse Tyson says he won't board SpaceX until Elon Musk sends his mom to Mars and back

Neil deGrasse Tyson is passing on a SpaceX trip to Mars — unless CEO and founder Elon Musk can send his mom to the Red Planet and back.

"I really like Earth," Tyson wrote on Reddit. "So any space trip I take, I'm double checking that there's sufficient funds for me to return. Also, I'm not taking that trip until Elon Musk send his mother and brings her back alive. Then I'm good for it."

The astrophysicist participated in a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Sunday evening, where forum on the site where users are allowed to ask questions to celebrities and notable people.

Reddit user patopc1999 asked Tyson, "Hi Neil! Just wanted to know your thoughts on SpaceX's Falcon 9 relaunch and landing, and what do you think it means for the future of space travel? also, would you ever consider to join a one way trip to Mars?"

Regarding Falcon 9, Tyson said he was a fan of the fact it was partially reusable.

"Any demonstration of rocket reusability is a good thing," he said. "When we fly on a Boeing 747 across great distances, we don't throw it away and roll out a new one. Reusability is arguably the most fundamental feature of affordable expensive things."

Tyson responded to other questions ranging from what he thought the second most interesting thing in the universe is ("a closeup view of a Supernova explosion") and whether we would make contact with complex organisms in the next 50 years, which he did not because of space and time constraints.

When asked what people who were not majors in science, technology, engineering or mathematics should strive for in their careers, Tyson said the world needs a variety of jobs. However, people need to understand science and try to include it in their work so people understand its importance, he said.

"What I see is that if you like STEM, but for whatever reason will not become a STEM professional, you can still gain basic levels of science literacy in your life, and blend that awareness into your work," he said. "This is already happening in the arts. There's no end of art installations, sitcoms, dramas, screenplays, first-run movies, that have been inspired by science. Including The Martian, which helped turn the word "Science" into a verb, and Avatar, the highest grossing film of all time."