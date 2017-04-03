NJ Transit suspends service at Penn Station as derailment snarls morning commute

NJ Transit has suspended service on Monday in and out of New York City's Penn Station due to a derailed NJ Transit train.

No injuries have been reported yet.

The derailment comes just a week and a half after an Amtrak Acela train derailed at Penn Station, causing some service disruptions. Both derailments occurred during rush hour, impacting the morning commute for a busy route between New York and New Jersey.

NJ Transit is cross-honoring tickets system-wide, and MidTown Direct trains have been diverted to Hoboken.

Amtrak said on Twitter that it is currently monitoring the scene and will give updates.