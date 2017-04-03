Shares of Novocure catapulted around 50 percent on Monday after the company announced positive test results from experimental cancer treatment.

The stock traded near $12 per share during in morning trade, up from its Friday closing price of $8.10 a share.

The cancer research and treatment company has been experimenting with proprietary cancer therapies that utilize electrical fields. Novocure said that results from its phase 3 pivotal EF-14 trial showed a consistent and maintained improvement in overall survival at two-to-five year marks.

The trial added Novocure's Optune treatment to standard temozolomide chemotherapy to treat newly diagnosed Glioblastoma, a common form of brain cancer.

The announcement was originally made during an annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research on Sunday.