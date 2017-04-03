Smash-hit podcast 'S-Town' shows just how disastrous it can be not to make a will

Since he doesn't trust banks any more than he trusts cops, he says that he has converted most of his money into gold and hidden it around his property. He has various ideas for what should be done with his wealth after his death: A particular cash-strapped friend should get some gold, he says, as should certain charities he's passionate about.

Unfortunately, listeners discover, McLemore has never formalized any arrangements by making a will. And all of this becomes relevant when, at the end of episode two, the podcast takes an unexpected turn.

More than half of Americans don't have a will. Many people are unnerved by the prospect of confronting their own mortality, or perhaps just by the idea of having to deal with lawyers. Others intend to take the time to draw up the document, but don't prioritize it.

"S-Town" reveals what can happen if you neglect to spell out what you want done with your money (and where it can be found).

To keep your own family members and friends from descending into chaos, spite and recrimination: Make a will. It's easier and cheaper than you think, CNBC reports:

With simple estates, you can find free templates of wills online and just get them notarized. For a little more hand-holding, online legal services such as Avvo and LegalZoom provide brief consultation services with estate lawyers for prices ranging from $40 to $80. If you have complicated holdings, look for an attorney who specializes in wills and trusts through the National Association of Estate Planners and Counsels and American College of Trust and Estate Counsel.

Then you can listen to the noir-ish, devastating "S-Town" with a clear conscience.