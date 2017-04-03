Put me in, coach: Money is pouring into the market from the sidelines

On one level, the rush of cash can be linked directly to the rising market. On another, it could feed worries that the bull market is entering its late stages.

However, with $2.65 trillion still in money market funds, there would have to be a lot more evidence before cash flows could point to a market top.

"It's just the beginning of money coming in," said Keith Springer, president of Springer Financial Advisory. "That's a large inflow, but certainly not to the point of alarm. I would want to see that for five or six quarters in a row before I would get worried."

Indeed, the cash rush has come even as investor sentiment has cooled from multi-decade highs earlier in the year.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch measures the average equity allocations from Wall Street portfolio managers, and the current reading is at 52.9. That's considered "neutral" territory and is around the same level as the March 2009 lows that preceded the bull rally.

Historically speaking, a reading at that level would point to a median gain of 22 percent for the S&P 500 with a 94 percent chance of a positive move, according to the bank. However, BofAML forecasts the index will be at 2,450, about a 3.7 percent gain from Friday's close.

The market's been in flux lately, with the S&P 500 little changed over the past month as investors have worried that President Donald Trump will struggle to get his pro-growth agenda approved this year.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, thinks it won't matter very much. Investors are starting to believe that the economy will grow with or without Trump's help, he said.

"Around the election last year there was a lot of trepidation about this market, that the market was going to take a pause, and that never happened," Hogan said. "There's a growing belief that it's fundamental vs. agenda-driven. What's driving the market is certainly nothing that the White House has done."