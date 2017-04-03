Risk appetite: 'Hope' on Trump delivering keeps Kapstream's Kumar Palghat bullish in 2017

Go figure the so-called Trump Trade. A sure bet in the weeks after the U.S. election, and then something to bet against in the weeks following President Donald Trump's inauguration. But wait: Then the fade faded and once more the trade paid. It's a head scratcher.
Alright, so where are we? This week marks 75 days since Trump's inauguration and the list of accomplishments is less than "yuge." There's nothing yet on the big-ticket promises investors care about such as health care, taxes, trade, or infrastructure.
But what did Barack Obama say about the audacity hope? "Hope in the face of difficulty. Hope in the face of uncertainty."
Nobel Prize-winning economist and Yale professor Robert Shiller has argued the Trump rally has more room left to run. Analyst and former U.S. Treasury senior official Stephen Myrow agreed, telling CNBC "tax reform still has its best chance in a generation of being realized."