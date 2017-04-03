Shares of the Big Three American car companies fell Monday after the automakers' March sales reports showed declining passenger car sales.
Shares of Ford fell 2.3 percent after the company reported a year-over-year sales decline of 7.2 percent. Despite market trends shifting toward SUVs, Ford crossover deliveries fell 2 percent for March. Car sales, in the face of steep market headwinds, took a 24.2 percent dive. Ford, though, got a boost by 10 percent growth in the F-Series line of pickups, one of
"Our high-series Super Duty trucks and all-new F-150 Raptor drove double-digit F-Series sales gains in March, along with the strongest year-over-year increase in transaction prices of any truck manufacturer in the industry," Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. marketing,