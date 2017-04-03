Shares of the Big Three American car companies fell Monday after the automakers' March sales reports showed declining passenger car sales.

Shares of Ford fell 2.3 percent after the company reported a year-over-year sales decline of 7.2 percent. Despite market trends shifting toward SUVs, Ford crossover deliveries fell 2 percent for March. Car sales, in the face of steep market headwinds, took a 24.2 percent dive. Ford, though, got a boost by 10 percent growth in the F-Series line of pickups, one of its most profitable products.