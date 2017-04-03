If you manage people in your professional life, you shoulder a heavy load.
While it has certainly been one of the most fulfilling aspects of my career to date, it's also physically, mentally and emotionally taxing in many ways.
Whether it's just a few or a whole boardroom full of people, ensuring your team are performing up to expectations (or above!) with smiles on their faces is no easy feat … and that's putting it mildly!
In a world where research done by Gallup states that a mind-boggling 70% of an employee's motivation is influenced by his or her Manager, there are some things you just can't afford to do. But in the same breath, there are behaviors you can model and strategies you can use to ensure that you're standing out in a positive way.
Sure, everybody's raving about you and your management style… but is it for the right or wrong reasons?
Here are the 3 best and worst ways to stand out as a leader:
THE BEST
Spend time in the trenches
The importance of this no-brainer is surprisingly lost on far too many people in positions of power.
How can you possibly pretend to understand what your team needs from you if you don't spend any time with them?
The benefits gained from investing time alongside your employees are countless: camaraderie, respect, insights into areas of strength and improvement, experience, improved problem-solving, higher collaboration… shall I continue?